Sen. Mark Kelly to support filibuster changes if needed to pass voting rights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said he will support changes to the U.S. Senate’s filibuster rules should they be needed to pass the currently debated voting rights legislation.

He released a statement on Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, saying that if “campaign finance and voting rights reforms are blocked again this week,” he would support the proposed changes to pass the legislation with a majority vote.

Kelly, who cosponsors the Freedom to Vote Act, which would establish Election Day as a federal holiday, provide options for early and mail-in voting, and aims to increase election security. He also cosponsors and supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would re-establish protections issued under the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Native American Voting Rights Act.

Full statement:

“My year in the Senate has shown me how dysfunctional this place can be, and how that prevents progress on issues that matter to Arizonans. We’re seeing that now, as voting rights legislation remains blocked while partisan politicians work to undermine Arizona’s successful vote-by-mail system and create more barriers to vote.

“As an astronaut and a combat veteran, I can tell you that if NASA or the Navy functioned like the United States Senate, we would never get the rocket off the launchpad and in combat we’d never complete the mission. Arizonans deserve a Senate that is more responsive to the challenges facing our country, which is why I’ve spoken with Arizonans and my Republican and Democratic colleagues about their views on what can be done to make this place work better. I’ve considered what rules changes would mean not just today, but years down the road, for both parties and all Arizonans.

“If campaign finance and voting rights reforms are blocked again this week, I will support the proposed changes to pass them with a majority vote. Protecting the vote-by-mail system used by a majority of Arizonans and getting dark money out of our elections is too important to let fall victim to Washington dysfunction.

“Whether the Senate fails or succeeds in passing this legislation, I will continue doing this job just as I promised Arizonans: delivering results by working with Republicans and Democrats to find common ground as we have on infrastructure, standing up to party politics, and staying focused on doing what is best for Arizona.”

