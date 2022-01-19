TRAFFIC ALERT: Aviation Parkway at Richey Boulevard closed due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County deputies are on scene of a collision at the intersection of Aviation Parkway and Richey Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Officials say the intersection will be closed in both directions.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

