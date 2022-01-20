Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

$34 million taken in Crypto hack

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular cryptocurrency trading platform says hackers stole $34 million from users Monday.

Crypto.com said it has reimbursed the 483 customers who were victims of the theft.

According to the company, none of the accounts that had money stolen were using two-factor authorization.

Crypto has since implemented extra security measures.

Users must now wait 24 hours before withdrawing cryptocurrency to a newly registered address.

Cyberattacks on cryptocurrency are nothing new.

Users of one Japanese exchange lost $97 million to hackers in August.

Even as far back as 2014, when cryptocurrency was in its infancy, a theft of $400 million permanently shut down Mt. Gox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer takedown
TPD Officer Takedown Update: Reports, interviews give more details
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site
Part of Tucson's midtown was evacuated after a possible bomb threat.
Tucson police: Items involved in midtown bomb threat deemed safe
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
Family members of Irene Luevano said her car has been found.
Friend of family finds car of missing Phoenix mother Irene Luevano

Latest News

When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
.
Woman acquitted in protest of border wall construction
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new...
Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store