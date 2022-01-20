Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl, who was in a parked car with her mother.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:24 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Off-duty officer takedown
TPD Officer Takedown Update: Reports, interviews give more details
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease

Latest News

Blood shortage leads to daily blood limit
“Doctors are being forced to make difficult decisions”
Crowded cafeteria "classroom"
Inside Look: School adapts with crowded cafeteria “classroom”
Representation could become more affordable
New legal advocates can make representation more affordable for Arizonans
Authorities say a 15-year-old student died at a hospital after two people fired into a van at a...
Student dies after 2 shoot into school van at dismissal time