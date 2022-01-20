Body of missing Phoenix mom Irene Luevano found near Salome

SALOME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have found the body of a Phoenix mother missing since Sunday and now her boyfriend has been charged in her death. The remains of Irene Luevano, 37, wwere s discovered along Interstate 10, approximately 30 miles south of Salome and about 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County.

Police said there “obvious signs of trauma.” It’s unclear what led detectives to the remote desert area, a more than two hours’ drive from Phoenix. “This is not the result anyone was hoping for,” the department said in a statement.

Luevano was last seen on Sunday with her boyfriend, Jorge Lara, at a Phoenix bar. He was later arrested on on forgery charges unrelated to her disappearance and has been in jail for the last several days. However, police said Lara is now facing additional charges, including murder.

On Tuesday, investigators found Luevano’s car in the parking lot of a Filiberto’s in Avondale. The vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Impala, had some damage on the front driver’s side.

Luevano’s family spent Wednesday in Avondale searching for her in the desert, not far from where police found her car.

Luevano was last seen alive with her boyfriend, Jorge Lara, at the Silverado Canta Bar in Phoenix earlier in the week. Luevano’s family says she called them early Sunday morning, telling them she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

Later that day, Luevano’s boyfriend was found at a local hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Department of Public Safety investigators questioned Lara. He was held on two forgery charges unrelated to Luevano’s disappearance. Police say Lara will now face murder charges.

