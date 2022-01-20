Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

“Doctors are being forced to make difficult decisions”

Medical professionals start to see effect of blood shortage
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross is seeing its most drastic blood shortage in the past 10 years. And, local healthcare experts say, that shortage is leaving it’s mark on southern Arizona.

Tucson Infectious Disease Doctor Steven Oscherwitz says that historic blood shortage is leading the Red Cross to implement a daily limit of all red blood cells.

As of Monday, all hospitals and blood banks are now assigned a daily maximum. Dr. Oscherwitz says this should concern just everyone.

“All of us may need blood and you never know when,” said Dr. Oscherwitz. “The oncologists and surgeons and gastrointestinal doctors are the main ones to use blood and they have had problems getting enough to take care of patients, especially for ICU patients.”

Dr. Oscherwitz says at this point it’s simple: The supply can not meet the demand.

“Doctors are being forced to make difficult decision about who receives blood transfusions that’s accident victims, cancer patients, seriously ill people that need blood transfusions to live,” said Dr. Oscherwitz.

He chalks up the shortage in part to the rising number of COVID cases and says because so many people are sick and that leads to staff shortages. The Red Cross says the shortage is also being caused by the cancellation of blood drives and staffing issues.

Right now, the Red Cross says they have about a days worth of blood on hand and they’re hoping that number rises.

“Your pump needs something to pump and if there’s no blood in there that’s a problem,” said Dr. Oscherwitz.

The Red Cross tells us just 3-percent of the population currently donates blood. They’re asking the public to please consider donating because it could save a life. To find a location close to you to donate, go to www.redcrossblood.org and your zip code. You can also call 1-800-REDCROSS.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Off-duty officer takedown
TPD Officer Takedown Update: Reports, interviews give more details
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease

Latest News

Crowded cafeteria "classroom"
Inside Look: School adapts with crowded cafeteria “classroom”
Representation could become more affordable
New legal advocates can make representation more affordable for Arizonans
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine