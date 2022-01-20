Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance of rain this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and sunny today and Friday. A system drops down from Canada this weekend riding the front side of a ridge of high pressure peaking in the eastern Pacific. This will straddle the Arizona/New Mexico border and bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Totals looks to stay light. Next week, things clear out and temps warm back up!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 10% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

