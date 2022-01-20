Man charged with weapons misconduct in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was recently arrested after, police said, he fired into the air at a home and ran from officers.

Michael Hunter was charged with weapons misconduct, and already had a warrant out for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge.

Sahuarita police said they were called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 19 to a home in the 700 block of Calle La Bolita in response to a report of shots fired.

When officers got there, they said, they detained several people, but Hunter ran from the home. After a brief chase, officers apprehended Paseo Celestial and La Villita Road.

Through their investigation, detectives say, they determined multiple gunshots and fieworks were fired into the air from the back yard.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sahuarita police by calling 911, 520-344-7000 during business hours on weekdays or by calling the TIP line at 520-445-7847.

