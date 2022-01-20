Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Man charged with weapons misconduct in Sahuarita

Michael Hunter, of Sahuarita, is facing a charge of weapons misconduct.
Michael Hunter, of Sahuarita, is facing a charge of weapons misconduct.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was recently arrested after, police said, he fired into the air at a home and ran from officers.

Michael Hunter was charged with weapons misconduct, and already had a warrant out for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge.

Sahuarita police said they were called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 19 to a home in the 700 block of Calle La Bolita in response to a report of shots fired.

When officers got there, they said, they detained several people, but Hunter ran from the home. After a brief chase, officers apprehended Paseo Celestial and La Villita Road.

Through their investigation, detectives say, they determined multiple gunshots and fieworks were fired into the air from the back yard.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sahuarita police by calling 911, 520-344-7000 during business hours on weekdays or by calling the TIP line at 520-445-7847.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
Off-duty officer takedown
TPD Officer Takedown Update: Reports, interviews give more details
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease
Tucson vascular surgeon to lead new multi-million dollar study on Alzheimer’s Disease

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Seeking signs of omicron surge peak
Omicron may be seeing its peak
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Marine charged in deadly military truck crash in North Carolina
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US