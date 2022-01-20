Advertise
Mesa police officers use ‘grappler’ to stop shooting suspect in car

Officers deployed the "grappler" from the SUV and it attached to the car's wheel.
Officers deployed the "grappler" from the SUV and it attached to the car's wheel.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police officers used a unique tool to help stop a suspect who was shooting at a house in Mesa on Wednesday, Jan. 19. It all started when police say 21-year-old Tre-Shawn Dorsett was speeding up and down a street near Main Street and Stapley Drive in a black Dodge Charger. Somebody told him to slow down but he didn’t. The witness took a photo of Dorsett before going back into their house.

Another witness said they saw Dorsett speeding in the neighborhood and said Dorsett fired four rounds toward a home on Lazona Drive. He then drove off while shooting his gun twice, police said. Within two minutes of officers getting the call, they found the Charger in the area.

They saw Dorsett get in and they followed him into Phoenix with the help of officers in the Mesa Police Department helicopter. That’s when officers deployed a grappler from their SUV to stop Dorsett’s car. It appears this grappler attached to the Charger’s driver’s side rear tire and the car came to a stop. Dorsett was then arrested and was booked into jail on charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and being a prohibited possessor. His bail was set at $50,000.

