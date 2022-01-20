Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

No amount of alcohol is good for heart health, new study finds

By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sobering report from an advocacy group representing hundreds of heart associations from around the world may have you reconsidering that next drink of alcohol.

“I think that the World Heart Federation got it right,” cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen said.

The report called out claims that moderate drinking, such as a glass of red wine a day, can offer protection against heart disease.

“These claims are at best misinformed and at worst an attempt by the alcohol industry to mislead the public about the danger of their product,” the co-author of the report said.

There are plenty of ways to promote heart health including controlling cholesterol and weight, and regular exercise.

”The problem is that there are people who think, ‘Well, gee, if I just have a drink a day, I’m protected from heart disease,’ and that’s fundamentally wrong,” Nissen said.

Drinking alcohol increases the risk of several health problems including coronary disease, high blood pressure, stroke and several types of cancer.

In 2019, nearly 2.4 million deaths were attributed to alcohol.

”There’s no reason to drink to try and protect your heart,” Nissen said.

The World Health Organization has called for reducing alcohol use per capita by 10% between 2013 and 2030, but the report says a lack of investment in proven ways to reduce alcohol and misinformation from the alcohol industry has hindered progress toward that goal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer takedown
TPD Officer Takedown Update: Reports, interviews give more details
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site
Part of Tucson's midtown was evacuated after a possible bomb threat.
Tucson police: Items involved in midtown bomb threat deemed safe
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
Family members of Irene Luevano said her car has been found.
Friend of family finds car of missing Phoenix mother Irene Luevano

Latest News

The Air Force’s demonstration squadron, Thunderbirds.
Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger
Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters