Rep. Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva (Source: Gray DC)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03) tested positive for COVID-19. He released the following statement:

“On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits. My staff and I will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on testing and quarantine procedures including notifying those who may have been in close contact. I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.”

