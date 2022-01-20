Advertise
Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona

The Air Force’s demonstration squadron, Thunderbirds, will perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force...
The Air Force’s demonstration squadron, Thunderbirds.(U.S. Air Force)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) - The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, has begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for its 2022 show season.

The unit based at Nellis Air Force Base in metro Las Vegas arrived last week at the New Mexico Spaceport near Truth or Consequences for two weeks of training and will then shift to Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona, for the trip’s second training leg.

The training is not open to the public.

The team will next train with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.

