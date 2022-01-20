Tucson police: Items involved in midtown bomb threat deemed safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a bomb threat left part of the city’s midtown area evacuated on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Authorities say they were called around 2 p.m. to the area of Broadway and Columbus Boulevards to find a stolen Honda CRV, where they found it being driven by a man in his 20s. A woman was also in the passenger seat, they said.

After officers pulled them over, they reportedly noticed suspicious items in the car and had gotten information leading them to believe those items could have been explosives.

Authorities evacuated area and called in the Tucson Police Department’s SWAT team, bomb squad and hostage negotiators.

After some investigation, they said, the items were deemed safe.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and officers are speaking with the car’s passenger.

