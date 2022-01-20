Advertise
Tucson’s annual Quilt Fiesta returns

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Quilters Guild is holding its annual Quilt Fiesta at the Pima County Fairgrounds’ Old Pueblo Building. The event will take place Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Quilt Fiesta is the largest annual quilt show in southern Arizona and will feature more than 300 quilts made by guild members.

Vendor booths will be on-site selling fabrics, notions, patterns and sewing machines. Show attendees will also be able vote for a Viewer’s Choice award on Friday and the winner will be announced on Saturday.

Admission is $10 per day along with a $5 parking fee.

The Tucson Quilters Guild has nearly 350 active members. It includes regionally and nationally known teachers, authors, designers and award-winning quilters.

For more information about the Quilt Fiesta, click here.

