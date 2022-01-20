Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer takedown
TPD Officer Takedown Update: Reports, interviews give more details
A federal agency has launched an investigation into a lab with ties to a COVID testing company.
Federal agency launches investigation into lab connected to Tucson COVID testing site
Part of Tucson's midtown was evacuated after a possible bomb threat.
Tucson police: Items involved in midtown bomb threat deemed safe
Arizona Department of Revenue holding Unclaimed Property Auction
Family members of Irene Luevano said her car has been found.
Friend of family finds car of missing Phoenix mother Irene Luevano

Latest News

FILE - A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of a national lockdown to combat...
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Ohio school worker forced student to eat from trash