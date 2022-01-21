Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was canceled Friday afternoon.

Austin Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force has located the missing 14-year-old girl who went missing from Austin.

A suspect in her disappearance, Hector Avila, has been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, law enforcement said.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police arrested Floyd Cruz Harris, 29, following the midtown bomb scare on Wednesday,...
Tucson police identify man arrested in midtown bomb threat
Classroom COVID cases soar
TUSD may close schools with high teacher absences due to omicron
Irene Luevano, 37
Body of missing Phoenix mom Irene Luevano found near Salome
Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva (Source: Gray DC)
Rep. Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19
Pima Animal Care Center officials also are asking people to avoid surrendering healthy pets
PACC puts out call for emergency fosters because of COVID-related staff shortages

Latest News

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate to be sentenced in campaign donation case