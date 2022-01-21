Arizona senate judiciary committee votes to pass bill limiting transgender youth in sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona lawmakers on the senate judiciary committee voted 4-3 in favor of passing State Bill 1165, which calls for banning transgender people from taking part in school sports.

“As a mother it is my responsibility to protect my child,” said Lizette Trujillo, the mother of a transgender child. “As a community member it is my responsibility to speak up and say this is wrong.”

Today, Trujillo spoke to lawmakers in hopes that her son has the same rights as all other kids.

“My son says his gender identity is such a small part of who he is. He’s funny. He’s smart. He loves history. He plays the guitar. He plays basketball,” said Trujillo. “He cheekily says he wasn’t the best, but he loved being able to play with his friends and have a good time.”

She says sports as a whole is a great way for kids to develop skills and meet friends and doesn’t want her son to miss out on those opportunities all other kids get.

“Sports is a wonderful way for kids to feel included for them to develop skills,” said Trujillo. “This goes beyond sports limiting people from participating is discrimination.”

Trujillo says this issue is bigger than sports.

“Transgender girls are girls. Transgender people are people,” said Trujillo. “They’re deserving of dignity and they are deserving of respect and they are deserving of their full citizenship.”

She wants lawmakers to know that this legislation effects real kids like her son everyday.

“No parent wants their child to face discrimination. You want them to have every opportunity. You want them to live up to the dreams and goals they set for themselves, and government has no need to be stepping in on youth sports and participating. It’s a waste of their time and mine,” said Trajillo. “Discrimination should not be tolerated by any of us anywhere in any state through out our country.”

