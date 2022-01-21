Advertise
Arizona utility, Navajo partner on another solar plant

The Navajo tribe has a handful of utility-scale solar plants on the reservation.
The Navajo tribe has a handful of utility-scale solar plants on the reservation.((Source: Pixabay/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona utility and the Navajo Nation are partnering on a solar plant to be built on the reservation.

The tribe had approved the lease for the Salt River Project last year. The utility and the tribe signed a power purchase agreement Thursday, Jan. 20, for the 200-megawatt plant in Cameron, north of Flagstaff.

About 400 people will be employed during construction, with a hiring preference for Navajos.

The tribe has a handful of utility-scale solar plants on the reservation, including one in the works near Red Mesa. Two others in Kayenta produced a total of 55 megawatts, with the power going to Navajo homes and businesses.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

