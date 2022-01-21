Casino breaks down 2021′s most popular teams in legal sports betting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New fantasy sports betting is proving to be a crowd favorite in Arizona.

Following Gov. Doug Ducey’s legalization in April, gaming in Arizona contributed $129 million to the state through tribal gaming and event wagering and fantasy sports.

Kimberly Van Amburg, chief executive officer for Casino Del Sol, said the new sportsbook has already created a group of “regulars” within the last few months, while also drawing people from out of state.

“We see people coming in from out of town utilizing the sportsbook, having a meal in there and doing some betting,” Van Amburg said. “Some of the conversations I’ve had with many of them, they’re used to going to Las Vegas or other locations but now they’re coming to Tucson. It’s exciting, another reason for them to keep coming out here.”

Van Amburg said the most popular teams bet on in 2021 were the Arizona Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams. She said the Arizona Cardinals as well as the Dallas Cowboys have also seemed to be fan favorites.

“The NFL has gotten a lot of attention, the sportsbook on Sundays is just a great place to be,” Van Amburg said. “The excitement is there.”

The casino has a plan to utilize the sportsbook by planning events around large sporting events this year. Van Amburg said COVID-19 could change plans, but as of now, they will be hosting an event for the Super Bowl as well as the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“We’ll have a special event in the sportsbook on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s one of those days where it’s going to be packed, so we’re going to have a $50 fee to be there but you’ll get $50 in free bet so you’re getting that money right back,” Van Amburg said.

Van Amburg said the casino is expecting guest volume to pick up in 2022 as more people become aware of the sportsbook.

