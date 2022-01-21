Advertise
El Mirage man accused of terrorizing law enforcement by shooting at them

Saul Ballardo was booked on numerous charges, including terrorism and aggravated assault on...
Saul Ballardo was booked on numerous charges, including terrorism and aggravated assault on officers with a deadly weapon.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — An El Mirage man is facing more than three dozen charges after investigators said he shot at law enforcement at least five times in a span of nearly five months. No one was hurt in the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the shooting spree started on Aug. 12 when Saul Ballardo allegedly opened fire on a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy who was talking to somebody on the railroad tracks near 113th and Grand avenues. He fired his gun three times while driving in his Honda Accord, court documents said.

On the night of Oct. 25, Ballardo allegedly fired at an Arizona Department of Transportation enforcement captain working security at a Youngtown QuikTrip on Grand Avenue near 113th Avenue.

Two days later, DPS said Ballardo allegedly shot at a trooper sitting in a patrol vehicle with the emergency lights on. The bullet hit the driver’s side door.

On Dec. 27, investigators said Ballardo allegedly shot at five police officers who had stopped somebody in the El Mirage area.

Three days later, he allegedly shot at El Mirage police officers when they were responding to an “active alarm” call in the city, detectives said. A short time later, Ballardo flew his drone nearby and allegedly came close to hitting a DPS helicopter, according to DPS.

Investigators used the drone to track him back to his home and that’s where he was arrested. Detectives said they found a stolen gun in Ballardo’s Honda. DPS said the shootings put law enforcement in fear of their safety and forced holiday DUI patrols to end early.

Ballardo was booked on numerous charges, including terrorism and aggravated assault on officers with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

