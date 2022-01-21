EMT students paid to go to school amid nationwide shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Emergency response personnel are in high demand as the pandemic continues. Pandemic burnout and difficulty to bring on new hires have lead to a nationwide EMT shortage. AMR, the nation’s leading emergency service provider, is working to recruit more EMTs to the workforce.

“Maybe someone out there working in the community, it’s something they’ve always wanted to do but they can’t afford to leave their current job,” said James Stoltenberg, the operations manager at southern Arizona AMR.

AMR is offering scholarships that go beyond simply covering the 6-week EMT course. Students will also be paid to take the classes. Stoltenberg said the “Earn While You Learn” program is a win-win.

“Bringing more EMTs into this field will help reduce the strain on the number of transports that are occurring everyday by putting more trucks on the street,” he said. “It’s also a great base foundation to start in the EMS community.”

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Law is passionate about setting that foundation for himself .

“As a kid I always wanted to be a superhero, and this is the closest thing I could get to it,” he said.

He passed the physical assessment test Thursday which means he’s one step closer to becoming an EMT.

“I just want to be that person and continue that helping in the world that I really feel we need,” he said.

After working in the industry for 25 years, Stoltenberg has a message for anyone considering this career path.

“To be in the back of an ambulance and help Mrs. Smith in her worst day of need means a lot to those patients and a lot of our folks take pride in that. They take it home because they’ve done something in the community that feels worthwhile to them,” he said.

The deadline for the EMT scholarship program has been extended to Monday. You can apply here, here .

