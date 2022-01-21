FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler with a chance of rain this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and sunny for your Friday. A system drops down from Canada this weekend riding the front side of a ridge of high pressure peaking in the eastern Pacific. This will straddle the Arizona/New Mexico border and bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Totals looks to stay light. Next week, things clear out and temps warm back up!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 10% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

