FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our next weather system will bring scattered showers, breezy winds, and increased cloud cover for the weekend. Rain and snow totals looks to stay light. Temperatures will drop several degrees before climbing back to near or above average next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

