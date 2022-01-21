Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next storm

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our next weather system will bring scattered showers, breezy winds, and increased cloud cover for the weekend. Rain and snow totals looks to stay light. Temperatures will drop several degrees before climbing back to near or above average next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

