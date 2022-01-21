Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily prohibited the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members. But he left in place for the time being a school policy that in some cases prohibits faculty from citing their university affiliation when serving as expert witnesses.

The six professors had sued the school, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as witnesses in outside cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police arrested Floyd Cruz Harris, 29, following the midtown bomb scare on Wednesday,...
Tucson police identify man arrested in midtown bomb threat
Classroom COVID cases soar
TUSD may close schools with high teacher absences due to omicron
Irene Luevano, 37
Body of missing Phoenix mom Irene Luevano found near Salome
Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva (Source: Gray DC)
Rep. Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19
Pima Animal Care Center officials also are asking people to avoid surrendering healthy pets
PACC puts out call for emergency fosters because of COVID-related staff shortages

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate to be sentenced in campaign donation case