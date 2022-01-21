Advertise
Man found dead near First Avenue and Wetmore

A man was found dead near the Rillito Park Race Track early Friday, Jan. 21.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead near the Rillito Park Race Track early Friday, Jan. 21.

The Tucson Police Department said the man was located in the 800 block of East Wetmore Road, which is near North First Avenue.

This is the second homicide investigation in Tucson in less than 12 hours.

Late Thursday, two people were shot at an apartment complex near Irvington and South Park. In that incident, one person died.

