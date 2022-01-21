Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Rescued mystery animal baffle experts

By Melanie Gilespie
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:52 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPXI) – A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife experts can’t quite figure out what the critter actually is.

Is it a dog, a coyote or something completely different?

“I wasn’t quite sure, but its behavior, it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Christina Eyth said.

Eyth saw paw prints outside her door earlier this week, thinking they could have been from her neighbor’s loose dog.

She followed the tracks to find the mystery animal scared, cold and shivering.

“It’s definitely a coyote. No, it’s a dog. So, with there being so much question, that’s whenever they got the wildlife involved,” Eyth said.

She coaxed the unknown animal into her basement and called TJ’s Rescue Hideaway to help.

According to Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator Morgan Barron, the animal was taken to Wildlife Works for genetic testing.

Even with her training, Morgan said she can’t say for sure what the animal could be.

“Behavior-wise, he’s very timid, very scared and not aggressive at all, which makes me lean toward dog,” Barron said.

He’s being treated for mange and is being kept in isolation for now, but no matter the results, Eyth said she would do the exact same thing over again.

“There was an animal in need, and I feel like I did the right thing either way,” she said.

The results from genetic testing will take two to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police arrested Floyd Cruz Harris, 29, following the midtown bomb scare on Wednesday,...
Tucson police identify man arrested in midtown bomb threat
Irene Luevano, 37
Body of missing Phoenix mom Irene Luevano found near Salome
Classroom COVID cases soar
TUSD may close schools with high teacher absences due to omicron
Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva (Source: Gray DC)
Rep. Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19
Pima Animal Care Center officials also are asking people to avoid surrendering healthy pets
PACC puts out call for emergency fosters because of COVID-related staff shortages

Latest News

Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffle experts
The bodies of a man, a woman, a baby and a teenage boy were found near the U.S. Canada border...
Bodies found near US-Canada border
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Top US, Russian envoys discuss Ukraine at ‘critical moment’