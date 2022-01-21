Tanque Verde Swap Meet to add ‘Comida Park’ with food trucks from around the region

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tanque Verde Swap Meet will have a new addition thanks to United Flea Markets (UFM).

Come summer of 2022, “Comida Park” will open and offer unique foods from across the region, serving as a gathering place for friends and families to connect over food and drink. The park will be an addition to the flea market, welcoming up to 40 food trucks from around the region, complete with onsite seating and live entertainment.

“We are thrilled to be opening Comida Park at Tanque Verde Swap Meet this summer,” said Rob Sieban, President, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets. “The addition of Comida Park will be the perfect complement to the already lively evening vibes at Tanque Verde. Guests can shop, then grab some of their favorite food and beverages from the food trucks, enjoy some music and connect with the community all in one location.”

Comida Park will be located at Tanque Verde Swap Meet (4100 S. Palo Verde Road in Tucson, AZ).

They are now accepting applications from local and regional food truck owners who are interested in being a part of Comida Park at www.comidapark.com .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.