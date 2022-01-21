Advertise
US, Colorado reach proposed settlement in 2015 mine spill

Animas River, before and after the 2015 mine waste spill. (Credit: CBS)
Animas River, before and after the 2015 mine waste spill. (Credit: CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado, the U.S. government and a gold mining company have agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute over who’s responsible for cleanup at a Superfund site that was established after a massive 2015 spill of hazardous mine waste.

The spill in southwestern Colorado fouled rivers with a sickly yellow sheen in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The proposed settlement announced Friday, Jan. 21, would direct $90 million to cleanup at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Denver-based Sunnyside Gold Corp.

A U.S. District Court in New Mexico would approve the proposed settlement after a public comment period.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

