AZ Democratic Party censures Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

(AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party have voted to censure Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. She is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after helping to scuttle voting rights legislation that many Democrats consider essential to preserving democracy. The censure has no practical consequences but serves as a symbolic condemnation for a woman who just three years ago brought the party an Arizona Senate seat for the first time in a generation. Several groups are already collecting money for an eventual primary challenge. Sinema’s spokesperson said the senator “has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state.”

Saturday morning, Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Teran released a statement via Twitter after an Executive Board vote to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Click here to view the statement.

