FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for the weekend

By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will bring increasing clouds, scattered showers, gusty winds and cooler temperatures this weekend. Best chance for valley rain and mountain snow will be later today and Sunday. Expect a slow warming trend next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 30% rain chance. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

