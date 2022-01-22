FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking light rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm will continue to track east across southern Arizona keeping precipitation in the forecast through tomorrow. Rain and snow totals will be light with 0.10′'-0.25′' of rain and 1-4′' of snow for elevations above 6500′. Snow levels may briefly lower to valley floors in Cochise and Graham county tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures return next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 30% rain chance. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

