FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking light rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm will continue to track east across southern Arizona keeping precipitation in the forecast through tomorrow. Rain and snow totals will be light with 0.10′'-0.25′' of rain and 1-4′' of snow for elevations above 6500′. Snow levels may briefly lower to valley floors in Cochise and Graham county tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures return next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 30% rain chance. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

