Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond

Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with teen girls in Oro Valley.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man facing several sex crime charges in connection with two southern Arizona teen girls has been released from the Pima County Jail. Officials say Moss Worthington was released Friday on a $50,000 bond.

The Oro Valley Police Department said in December Worthington was arrested on the following charges:

  • Two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation
  • 11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor
  • Two counts of custodial interference

Worthington was originally being held on a $250,000 bond.

The OVPD said the girls are safe and Arizona DCS is involved in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact OVPD at 520-229-4900.

