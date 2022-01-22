Phoenix police shoot, kill man after he allegedly reached for gun inside parked car

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department says they shot and killed a man who allegedly reached for a gun while inside a parked car in a driveway early Saturday morning.

It happened near 24th Street and Fairmount Avenue, just south of Indian School Road. Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says an officer noticed that someone was speeding in the area around 3:30 a.m. and found it later as it pulled into a driveway at a home on Fairmount Avenue. Police say at that point the driver turned the lights off. The officer approached and noticed a man in the backseat of the vehicle and he tried to talk to him, but police said the man didn’t respond back.

Other officers showed up and asked the homeowner if they knew who the man was. The homeowners told authorities that they didn’t know him and wanted the man off the property, so police tried to get the man to talk to them. At one point, police noticed a gun in the car and began asking for assistance while they continued trying to get the man to negotiate with officers.

Justus says some officers broke a window in an attempt to deploy less-lethal rounds to get him to comply with authorities, but as officers broke the windows, police say the man reached for a gun. That’s when officers fired less-lethal and lethal rounds and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found a handgun near the man’s hand at the time they shot him.

Two officers were involved in the shooting, Justus said. One officer is a four-year veteran with the department, serving with the Tactical Support Unit. The other officer has worked with the department for three years and currently served as patrol officer for the Mountain View Precinct. No officers were hurt in the shootout. An investigation is underway.

