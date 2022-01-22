Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Phoenix police shoot, kill man after he allegedly reached for gun inside parked car

(3TV/CBS 5)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department says they shot and killed a man who allegedly reached for a gun while inside a parked car in a driveway early Saturday morning.

It happened near 24th Street and Fairmount Avenue, just south of Indian School Road. Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says an officer noticed that someone was speeding in the area around 3:30 a.m. and found it later as it pulled into a driveway at a home on Fairmount Avenue. Police say at that point the driver turned the lights off. The officer approached and noticed a man in the backseat of the vehicle and he tried to talk to him, but police said the man didn’t respond back.

Other officers showed up and asked the homeowner if they knew who the man was. The homeowners told authorities that they didn’t know him and wanted the man off the property, so police tried to get the man to talk to them. At one point, police noticed a gun in the car and began asking for assistance while they continued trying to get the man to negotiate with officers.

Justus says some officers broke a window in an attempt to deploy less-lethal rounds to get him to comply with authorities, but as officers broke the windows, police say the man reached for a gun. That’s when officers fired less-lethal and lethal rounds and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found a handgun near the man’s hand at the time they shot him.

Two officers were involved in the shooting, Justus said.  One officer is a four-year veteran with the department, serving with the Tactical Support Unit. The other officer has worked with the department for three years and currently served as patrol officer for the Mountain View Precinct. No officers were hurt in the shootout. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

At least one person died in a double shooting at a Tucson apartment complex near East Irvington...
UPDATE: One woman killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Classroom COVID cases soar
TUSD may close schools with high teacher absences due to omicron
Swap Meet to add food trucks
Tanque Verde Swap Meet to add ‘Comida Park’ with food trucks from around the region
A man was found dead near the Rillito Park Race Track early Friday, Jan. 21.
Man found dead near First Avenue and Wetmore

Latest News

Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
AZ Democratic Party censures Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
FEMA COVID testing center to open
Federal COVID testing site opens Saturday at Pima Community College West Campus