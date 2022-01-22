Therapy becoming part of New Year’s resolutions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health officials say one of the silver linings of the pandemic has been the start of the de-stigmatization of talking about mental health.

According to the CDC, in Arizona, 11.8% of people who sought therapy weren’t able to get help, and that number is expected to rise in the new year.

KOLD caught up with Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health who says 2021 was challenging for so many people’s mental health, but from it also came bringing the topic to the forefront.

“I do commend people that have talked about getting help openly. I think we as a society really look up to our celebrities, our athletes. And so those that have been so brave to come tell their stories and talk about getting help, I think has been really helpful,” says Dr. Patel-Dunn.

Dr. Patel-Dunn says if you’re even considering therapy, do it--as only good can come from talking with someone about what you’re going through. She adds with the convenience of telehealth, the help is now at our fingertips.

