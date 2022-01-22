Tucson COVID testing site to remain closed ‘until further notice’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A national COVID testing company, with a location in Tucson, announced it will extend its pause on operations.

The Center for COVID Control initially planned to reopen its testing sites on Saturday, Jan. 22.

However, the company issued a press release reading in part, “CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity.”

There is no word on when the company plans to resume operations. According to its website, “all CCC locations are to be closed until further notice.”

The company has more than 300 testing sites across the country, including one in Tucson off of Speedway Blvd.

On Jan. 13, the company announced it would temporarily pause all operations because due to a strain on staffing resources, which affected their usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals.

The company announced it would close its doors until Jan. 22, to give it time to provide additional training to staff and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines.

This decision came after KOLD’s sister station in Bryan, Texas reported the Brazos County Health Department claimed the company failed to share testing results that are required by that state’s governor.

Texas State Representative Kyle Kacal said he had reach out to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Governor’s Office and the Texas Attorney General who said they were ready to help.

Shortly after the company announced it would pause operations, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirmed it is looking into Doctors Clinical Laboratory, the Center for COVID Control’s clinical testing vendor partner.

CMS sent us this statement from Dr. Lee Fleisher, the Chief Medical Officer and Director for Clinical Standards and Quality:

We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these kinds of complaints and is aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs. We know that people want to feel confident that the testing sites they visit are reputable and the results they receive are accurate. To be clear – the Center for COVID Control is not a federal agency. CMS is actively investigating numerous complaints about multiple laboratories and testing sites associated with this private company. It is our understanding that the Center for COVID Control voluntarily suspended their operations through January 22. CMS continues our investigations and will take compliance and enforcement actions as appropriate.

Any pop-up testing clinic conducting rapid testing in Arizona must have a CLIA license (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment) and that license should be posted and available.

According to the CDC, Doctors Clinical Laboratory’s CLIA license is in compliance.

