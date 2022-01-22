UPDATE: One woman killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is dead after a double shooting at a Tucson apartment complex late Thursday, Jan. 20.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at a complex near East Irvington Road and South Park Avenue.

Officers say they were called shortly after 11 p.m. to the complex, where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot and a man who had been shot inside.

Despite treating both victims at the scene, police say, 36-year-old Alejandra Valles Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives believe Valenzuela and the male victim were leaving the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue in an SUV when they were stopped by an “unknown person” and a confrontation ensued.

According to investigators, the suspect shot into the vehicle and both victims drove away before stopping at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

