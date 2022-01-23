Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood.

CBS2 reports two women and two men were shot and killed. Another man hospitalized in critical condition is expected to survive.

Mayor James Butts called the shooting an “ambush” involving multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun.

The mayor described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with leaving scene of fatal collision
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond
At least one person died in a double shooting at a Tucson apartment complex near East Irvington...
UPDATE: One woman killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Swap Meet to add food trucks
Tanque Verde Swap Meet to add ‘Comida Park’ with food trucks from around the region
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Retired NBA player and Gonzaga alumnus John Stockton, center, looks on before an NCAA college...
Gonzaga suspends John Stockton’s season tickets over mask rule
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School