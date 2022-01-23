Advertise
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School

(KPTV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fire at Tucson Country Day School that happened on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Tucson police confirmed they responded at the request of the Tucson Fire Department to investigate the incident.

No further details were released on the extent of damages.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

