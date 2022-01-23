FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers and afternoon sunshine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weather system will continue to bring a chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers before exiting the area later today. Snow levels could briefly reach valley floors east of Tucson. Dry with cold mornings to start the week, followed by a warming trend later in the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.