Local family to hold fundraiser, raise money for southern Arizona children’s medical needs

(Source: Jennifer Lynn Contreras)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local family will hold a fundraiser with the goal to help children from all around southern Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Caysen’s Crew” was inspired by baby Caysen, a young boy who was diagnosed with two rare disorders, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia and Arnold-Chiari Malformation, both of which have required a lot of medical attention.

As the family moves forward through his journey, the family says they have been blessed to receive a lot of outside support.

Now, it is their goal to help as many families as they can facing the battles they have faced themselves.

Details about the fundraiser:

Event: Boards, Beers, and BBQ

Location: Brother John’s Restaurant

Date: Saturday, January 29

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets are $30. All proceeds raised will go towards the “Warrior of the Month” program.

For more information on this event, go here.

