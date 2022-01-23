Advertise
Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project on display in Tucson

The exhibition features a collection of handmade quilts that memorialize migrants who have died seeking refuge in the United States.
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For centuries, quilting has been used to bring attention to social issues.

Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project exhibition features a collection of handmade quilts that memorialize migrants who have died seeking refuge in the United States.

Now, it is up for display in Tucson at the Arizona Historical Society Museum.

The handmade quilts travel all around the country. But they are not just your ordinary quilt.

“These quilts are memorial pieces first and foremost,” explained Vanessa Fajardo who works for the museum.

The Migrant Quilt Project has been around since 2000. Fajardo said, visitors who walk around the exhibit will find a story.

“Each quilt has the number of migrants who have passed trying to cross the border. Their name is either on there if they have been identified and if they have not been identified, the name desconocidos which means unknown.”

Along with items found along the migrant trail.

“People need to understand that these are not just pieces like here is this shirt from Walmart and here is this shirt from Target and we put it on a quilt. These are pieces that have been left behind by individuals that cannot carry them anymore. There are other items as you walk through like backpacks, material from strollers, and baby clothing. So, it is not just older individuals and men crossing the border, it is families, it is children, it is people trying to find a better life.”

Fajardo said, this exhibit also strikes up a conversation.

“Border issues have been around for years. So, it is something that while it is still in the present, it is something we have been dealing with for so long and it is just a really interesting way to look at these issues.”

For the very first time, Fajardo said, all 20 quilts are on display.

“They have traveled before in pieces and people requesting one quilt and other museums requesting others. First time ever, all 20 quilts will be up and on display and I am really excited for the public to see them.”

The exhibit will be on display until February 2023.

For hours and ticket information click here.

