Man charged with leaving scene of fatal collision

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal collision that happened early Saturday, Jan. 22.

According to officials, officers responded to the intersection of North Mountain Avenue and East Speedway Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian collision.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He has been identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Wolfe Davis.

After investigation, it was determined that Davis was trying to cross Speedway Boulevard in or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a grey 2016 Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on a green light.

The driver fled the scene and the vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot unoccupied.

The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Andy Otero. He has been booked into Pima County Jail.

