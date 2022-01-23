Advertise
Road to Mt. Lemmon open with restrictions in place

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office announced the road to Mt. Lemmon is now open to 4-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles only. They ask drivers to watch for icy conditions on the roadway and do not park in unplowed areas.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

