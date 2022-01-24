Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Deputies say California murder suspect arrested in Casa Grande

(PCSO)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a California murder suspect has been arrested at a Casa Grande hotel.

PCSO says a deputy was patrolling Interstate 10 near Eloy when he spotted a vehicle connected to a murder in Tulare, California. Deputies pulled the driver over, and it was a woman who knew the suspect.

Deputies began the investigation and found 30-year-old Dewon Alexander was staying at a Casa Grande hotel. Deputies arrested Alexander and booked him for the California warrant.

Deputies did not release the woman’s name. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Man charged with leaving scene of fatal collision
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond
At least one person died in a double shooting at a Tucson apartment complex near East Irvington...
UPDATE: One woman killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Swap Meet to add food trucks
Tanque Verde Swap Meet to add ‘Comida Park’ with food trucks from around the region

Latest News

TPD investigating collision near 22nd Street, Craycroft
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School
Students at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy return to school, Jan. 19, 2022 in Hartford,...
Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools