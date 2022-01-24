FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick rebound to dry and sunny weather
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings followed by near-normal afternoon temperatures to kick off the week. Areas of fog and frost possible overnight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.