FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick rebound to dry and sunny weather

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings followed by near-normal afternoon temperatures to kick off the week. Areas of fog and frost possible overnight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

