FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and dry weather for the week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings followed by near-normal afternoon temperatures to kick off the week. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s by the end of the week! No rain expected.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

