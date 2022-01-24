FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and dry weather for the week!
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings followed by near-normal afternoon temperatures to kick off the week. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s by the end of the week! No rain expected.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
