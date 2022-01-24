Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 23.

According to a news release, Michael C. Walton, 39, prison staff found him unresponsive in his assigned housing unit early that morning. It is believed he hanged himself.

Walton had been serving a life sentence for three first-degree murder charges.

