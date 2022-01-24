Advertise
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison

The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson on Sunday, Jan. 23.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 23.

According to a news release, Michael C. Walton, 39, prison staff found him unresponsive in his assigned housing unit early that morning. It is believed he hanged himself.

Walton had been serving a life sentence for three first-degree murder charges.

