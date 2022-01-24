Advertise
Official: Man suspected of killing NYPD officer has died

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and another officer was gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Lashawn J. McNeil died Monday at Harlem Hospital.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Authorities said McNeil had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call.

Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

