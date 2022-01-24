Advertise
Phoenix Mercury name Arizona-native Vanessa Nygaard head coach

(Phoenix Mercury)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Mercury have named Arizona-native Vanessa Nygaard as their new head coach.

Nygaard becomes the program’s 10th head coach in franchise history. Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., she has nearly two decades of coaching experience at the high school, college, WNBA and international level, following a six-year playing career in the WNBA and standout run at Stanford.

“The goal here is to win championships, and I look forward to getting this team back to the top of the WNBA mountain,” Nygaard said.

The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury return to Footprint Center this summer, tipping off the season on Friday, May 6, against the Las Vegas Aces.

Nygaard replaces Sandy Brondello, whose contract expired after the 2021 season.

