Phoenix police shoot, kill man after he allegedly reached for gun

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says they shot and killed a man who allegedly reached for a gun while inside a parked car in a driveway early Saturday morning, Jan. 22.

It happened near 24th Street and Fairmount Avenue, just south of Indian School Road. Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says an officer noticed 37-year-old Dedrick Garcia was speeding in the area around 3:30 a.m. Officers then found the vehicle as he pulled into a driveway at a home on Fairmount Avenue. Police say at that point Garcia turned the lights off. An officer noticed him in the backseat of the vehicle and tried to talk to Garcia, but police said he didn’t respond.

Other officers showed up and asked the homeowner if they knew who Garcia was. The homeowners told authorities that they didn’t know him and wanted Garica off the property, so police tried to get Garcia to talk to them. At one point, police noticed a gun in the car and began asking for assistance while they continued trying to get Garcia to negotiate with officers.

Justus says some officers broke a window in an attempt to deploy less-lethal rounds to get him to comply with authorities, but as officers broke the windows, police say Garcia reached for a gun. That’s when officers fired less-lethal and lethal rounds and Garcia was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found a handgun near his hand at the time they shot him.

Two officers were involved in the shooting, Justus said. One officer is a four-year veteran with the department, serving with the Tactical Support Unit. The other officer has worked with the department for three years and currently served as a patrol officer for the Mountain View Precinct. No officers were hurt in the shootout. An investigation is underway.

